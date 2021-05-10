Northern High Teacher of the Year: Jami Straub

From Principal Steve Williams: Ms. Jami Straub is a mathematics teacher at Northern High School. Over the past ten years, Ms. Straub has held a variety of leadership roles, including being a core lead for the mathematics department.

She has taught nearly every math course and level possible that a high school mathematics teacher can teach. Currently, as an Advanced Placement teacher, Ms. Straub has been instrumental in the Advanced Placement achievement Northern High School students have had. She is an advocate for all students, and her commitment to student achievement is well known in our community.

Whether it is offering additional tutoring sessions after school or on a Saturday, Ms. Straub goes above and beyond for students. Northern High School, the community, and Calvert County Public Schools are fortunate to have Ms. Straub on our team because she always puts students first!

Northern High School Educational Support Professional of the Year: Lisa Doolan

From Principal Steve Williams: Ms. Lisa Doolan is an instructional assistant at Northern High School. Ms. Doolan has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the In-School Intervention Program for many years. Her attention to detail, uncanny professionalism, and willingness to take on any task are what make her an invaluable asset to NHS.

As a veteran basketball official at the high school and collegiate level, Ms. Doolan has a unique ability to connect with students, staff, parents, and community members. She has built strong relationships with students and has an ability to motivate students to be their best.

We are proud to call her a PATRIOT!

