DEARBORN, Mich., May 10, 2021 – Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers that may become detached from the vehicle while driving and create a hazard for others on the road. Affected Explorer series vehicles include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted Silver, Black or Absolute Black.

This action affects 620,483 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 36,419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Dealers will secure the roof rails with plastic push pins. Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S22.

