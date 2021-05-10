This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, May 10

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, May 11

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

Tisdale Road Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate

Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, May 12

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

Tisdale Road Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate

Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, May 13

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

Tisdale Road Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/Churchill Range/Harris Range

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, May 14

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

Like this: Like Loading...