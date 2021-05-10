Box Score 1 | Box Score 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (9-13, 7-9 C2C) traveled to Christopher Newport University (19-9, 11-5 C2C) on Sunday (May. 9) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks took game one 4-3 and fell in game two 4-0.

How It Happened (Game One)

After a scoreless first and second inning, the Captains grabbed the lead with one run in the third inning.

The Seahawks used a three run sixth inning to take a 3-1 lead. CNU struck next in the 7th with a run to close the Seahawks lead to 3-2.

Sam James scored in the 9th for St. Mary’s College and that ended up being the game winning run as the Seahawks would hold on for a 4-3 win.

Inside the Box Score

Joey Bryner led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits in five appearances. In addition, Bryner led St. Mary’s College with two RBI’s. Derrick Booker led the Seahawks with two walks drawn.

led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits in five appearances. In addition, Bryner led St. Mary’s College with two RBI’s. led the Seahawks with two walks drawn. Tyson Johnson started the game on the mound for the Seahawks and threw six and a third innings while only allowing one earned run. Johnson would go on to earn the win and bring his record on the year to 2-2. Mark Smith earned a five-out save for his first on the year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened (Game Two)

Christopher Newport did the majority of their damage in the third inning as they scored three of their four total runs.

The fourth and final run for the Captains came in the seventh and they would need no more as they captured the second game of the double-header by a score of 4-0.

Inside the Box Score (Game Two)

Up Next for the Seahawks

The Seahawks now await seeding in the upcoming C2C tournament

Like this: Like Loading...