At the start of the monthly Bryans Road Volunteer Fire and EMS Department business meeting the CCVFA leadership presented an award for 50 years service to Chaplain Chris Ikel along with a “Certificate of Service” from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners. We thank Chaplain Ikel for his unselfish devotion to his department, community, and our county.

Pictured left to right: SMVFA 1st VP Joe Gould SMVFS President Jeff Clements Chaplain Chris Ikel – Mrs. Ikel SMVFA PP Randy Smith

CCVFA President introducing the association officers

Awards Committee Chair Dave Dodson calling for Chaplain Ikel to come forward

Chaplain Ikel presented with a plaque in honor of his 50 Years Service from CCVFA

CCVFA Treasurer Butch Frazier reads “Certificate of Service from BOCC

Bryans Road VFD President Joe Gronau, Chis Ikel and Chief Dave McCormick

CCVFA Officers and committee members

