19% of female drinkers (above 50) have been drinking more alcohol since the start of the pandemic than before it began.

1 in 5 say they are influenced to drink more by reality TV shows that celebrate alcohol.

A quarter of women in relationships admit they usually drink more alcohol than their partner.

Infographic showing over 50s female drinking across America.

For some, once they reach their ‘wiser years’, heavy drinking and partying are all but a faded memory of their youth. However, a survey of 3,160 women above the age of 50 by Recovery.org a leading provider of addiction recovery treatment resources, revealed that almost 1 in 5 (16%) of those in Maryland admit to drinking more now than they did in their 20s and 30s.

Middle-aged female drinkers in West Virginia are the most likely in America to drink more now than in their youth, with half of respondents saying this is the case. Comparatively, this figure was just 7% of female drinkers over 50 in South Dakota.

Infographic showing over 50s female drinking rates across America

And it appears that the pandemic, while not necessarily the sole contributor to this increased consumption, is certainly a significant factor – the poll found that nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say they have drunk more alcohol since the start of pandemic as compared to before it began. A separate survey found that 19% of Americans are more likely to turn to alcohol in an attempt to alleviate stress as compared to pre-pandemic times, which could explain this.

Peer pressure has the ability to affect us, even if we feel strong in mindset. One in 10 of those abstaining from alcohol (10%) say they would feel pressured to consume it if they were around friends who are drinkers. Additionally, 20% say they are influenced to drink more when watching reality TV shows, such as Real Housewives, that celebrate drinking culture. This is perhaps understandable, especially because many are watching these shows while home on the couch, unable to partake in any form of socializing for the moment.

Booze balancing act? Lastly, it was found that nearly a quarter (24%) of women above 50 in long-term relationships admit they usually drink more alcohol than their partner.

