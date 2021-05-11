Mt. Harmony Elementary Teacher of the Year: Mary Baugher

From Principal Charles Treft: Mrs. Mary Baugher is a true professional, leader, exceptional special education teacher, and advocate for students and parents. Mary works tirelessly to create an environment in her classroom that provides every student the opportunity to be successful.

She plans and delivers lessons that utilize research-based best practices. She has helped countless students whom others thought couldn’t learn by first building relationships with them and then searching and finding resources to address their skill deficits. Mary is well respected by parents, and even the most demanding quickly realizes she has their child’s best interests at heart. Mary’s attention to detail is superb and allows her to create, manipulate, and change the most difficult special education schedule.

As the school’s special education lead teacher, she facilitates many of the special education PLCs. She walks the talk and inspires others to push beyond challenges and to think in new ways that have a meaningful impact on student success. It is an understatement to say that Mary Baugher is appreciated by staff, parents, and students alike. Mary, we appreciate everything you do for our school!

You are very deserving of being honored as Mt. Harmony Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year

Mt. Harmony Elementary Educational Support Professional of the Year: Debbie Kinneer

From Principal Charles Treft: Mrs. Debbie Kinneer is an instructional assistant at Mt. Harmony Elementary School. She has a plethora of skills and is willing to take on the smallest to the largest of tasks.

On a normal day—well, that is a stretch, because there is no normal day for Debbie—she may be called upon to be a substitute in a classroom; cover the internet café; assist a staff member with troubleshooting a laptop, hover cam, or smart panel; cover recess duty; walk students to the café; laminate teacher materials; make index cards for lunch choices; assist the administrative team; shelve books in the library; provide reading intervention to struggling readers…….the list could go on and on.

Debbie is very dedicated, hardworking, and deserving of being recognized as Mt. Harmony Elementary School’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.

