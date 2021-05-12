The Board of Education at its May 11 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning. The recognition ceremony was held in a virtual format and featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored by the Board on May 11 were Joseph Brawner, Nneka Prince, Teonna Scott, Alycia Smith and Nicole Wade.

Brawner is the longtime building service manager at Henry E. Lackey High School. He started his career with CCPS in 1983 and has led the Lackey building services team for the past 18 years. Brawner is well known among his colleagues as a trustworthy leader. His dedication to the Lackey community is evident in the pride he takes in his work. Brawner’s work ethic is exemplary; he is dedicated to ensuring the building is safe and welcoming. He is a constant source of support for Lackey staff and fills in after hours when needed. Brawner attends extracurricular and sporting events to show his support for the school community. He also mentors students and helps them find jobs. Lackey Principal Kathy Perriello said Brawner is a role model staff member. “Every staff member relies on Mr. Brawner in some capacity. He is trustworthy, dedicated and his work ethic should serve as a model to all,” Perriello wrote in a nomination letter.

Prince is a reading interventionist at T.C. Martin Elementary School. She has supported students at Martin in this role for the past two years. She currently provides leveled literacy interventions to about 150 students. Prince works with students to help them improve their reading and comprehension skills. She takes great pride in her work. Prince exudes a passion for student success and provides positive praise and support for students. Prince is not afraid to ask for support or questions to improve her ability to deliver interventions. Groups of students in need of interventions can change, depending on how well a child does or if a child needs extra support. Prince handles changes in her groups with ease and makes sure each student feels supported. Martin Principal Todd Wonderling said Prince’s work ethic is admirable. “Mrs. Prince’s positive attitude, her pride in her students, and exemplary skill in delivering interventions make her an exemplary employee for T.C. Martin,” Wonderling wrote in a nomination statement.

Scott is a reading interventionist at John Hanson Middle School. She started her career in education as a third-grade teacher at J.C. Parks Elementary School in 2012 and transitioned to Hanson in 2015. Scott taught seventh-grade language arts at Hanson for three years before moving into her current position as a reading interventionist. She primarily works with sixth and seventh graders to help build their reading and comprehension skills. Scott strives to help her students develop a love of learning and literacy. She is encouraging and kind in her interactions with students and their families. Scott works closely with language arts teachers and case managers to provide individualized lessons that not only meet the needs of individual students but challenge them as well. She seeks leadership opportunities; she has been a team leader, sponsor of the school newspaper club, and participant in both the World Culture Night and Black History Month committees. She is also the school’s FAME program facilitator and helps to write the curriculum for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. Hanson Principal Benjamin Kohlhorst said Scott is an exemplary educator. “Teonna was an amazing classroom teacher. She now is excelling as the reading intervention teacher at Hanson,” Kohlhorst wrote in a nomination letter.

Smith is the technology facilitator at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. She has spent the past four years in this role at Barnhart. Smith is well known among both students and staff for her exemplary leadership skills in technology. Students leave her classroom with the necessary skills and knowledge to be successful in using technology. Smith also supports students outside of the computer lab as the Barnhart MESA and Girls on the Run coach. Under her leadership, Barnhart MESA students have earned awards at the county level for their team performance. Smith also leads the public relations liaison position for Barnhart. In this role, she oversees the school’s social media strategy using Twitter and has increased both staff and parental engagement. Smith is interested in supporting students at a higher level and is pursuing a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Barnhart Principal Brian King said Smith is an exemplary role model for students. “She provides students with excellent instruction on computer skills and the safe use of technology. Smith’s contributions to teaching and learning at Barnhart are worthy of celebration and recognition,” King wrote in a nomination letter.

Wade is a kindergarten teacher at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School. Her passion for student success is evident in her exchanges with students. She strives to build relationships with both her students and parents to support instruction. Wade is always willing to help her colleagues. She often fills in for teachers who are out of the building to ensure all students are learning. Wade is a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Launch teacher and member of the school Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) team. She takes pride in celebrating the successes of her students. Wade plans a special kindergarten picnic at the end of each school year to recognize her students. She collaborates with her colleagues, volunteers for school events, and assists the kindergarten team with planning high-quality instruction. Wade completed a graduate program in educational leadership and participated in training to help her students adjust to virtual learning. Dr. Brown Principal Karen Lewis said Wade is a phenomenal teacher. “She is always willing to help her colleagues. There is something she is known for; she will cover a colleague’s class when we are short teachers and she wants nothing in return. She says she just wants to make sure the students have a productive academic day in their teacher’s absence,” Lewis wrote in a nomination letter.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff selected by their principal for recognition.

