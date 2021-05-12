Calvert Elementary Teacher of the Year: Shannon Gatens

From Principal Joe Sampson: Mrs. Shannon Gatens represents everything you could ask of a teacher, and she is amazing at what she does! Her passion for learning drives her to provide experiences for children that inspire those who watch her work. Observing one of her classes lifts your spirits.

Shannon always has a smile on her face and an upbeat attitude, and she could give lessons on excelling in domain 3E ratings, as she is a model for instructional flexibility. Shannon can quickly adjust pace according to student needs and has a way to connect with students that always gets the most from them.

Parents, students, and colleagues love her, and she is always one of our most requested teachers in 5th grade, year after year. Congratulations, Shannon!

Calvert Elementary Educational Support Professional of the Year: Tara Brauns

From Principal Joe Sampson: There is no better nurse on the planet than Tara Brauns. She is the person you want in your school clinic and the phrase “above and beyond” does not begin to describe the lengths to which Tara goes for the people she works with.

Nurse Brauns is so diligent in everything she does, and her follow-up and follow-through is something to witness. She goes to extraordinary lengths to check in with everyone she contacts, often asking about family or even following up on a treatment or health issue weeks after the initial follow-up. Tara’s love for people and constant optimism make her unique. There is never a negative comment heard coming from Nurse Brauns, and that positivity makes CES a better place because it is a contagious behavior.

Simply put, Nurse Brauns: Makes. People. Better. Congratulations, Tara!

