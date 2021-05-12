Dunkirk resident Julie Cornellier joins the CalvertHealth Foundation Board of Trustees.

Prince Frederick, MD – Dunkirk resident Julie Cornellier has been named to the CalvertHealth Foundation Board of Trustees. She and her husband, Victor, have been longtime supporters of the hospital as donors and volunteers. Cornellier joins 12 other community members who are currently serving.

A retired educator, Cornellier is most excited about the foundation’s Rising Star program, which encourages youth philanthropy. “How are kids going to grow up and be on boards and take their place in the community without the guidance of programs like this,” she said.

Cornellier also went on to add that she joined the foundation board because she was asked by a good friend. “It’s a good lesson for all of us to remember. Sometimes, you just need to ask people to join your cause.”

She went on to add, “The hospital impacts all of our lives. It’s where we go when we’re sick and it is important for us to support it.” Cornellier brings broad-based leadership in other non-profit organizations and deep community connections to her new role.

“We’re excited to welcome one of our longtime supporters to the board. Julie brings a wealth of experience and insight to our work,” said Theresa Johnson, Vice President for Brand Strategy and Philanthropy. “She will be a valuable asset in helping us to continually strategize the growth of the foundation that will benefit our community.”

