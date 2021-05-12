The Board of Education at its May 11 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Safety guidelines changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings this school year to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored by the Board May 11 were Isaac Diggs, Mason Hudler, Jada Simms, Micah Sutton, and William Thomas.

Diggs is a fifth-grade student at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. He was recognized by his principal, Brian King, for accomplishments in academic achievements. Throughout the school year, Diggs has consistently earned honor-roll grades. He comes to school each day with enthusiasm for learning and demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. Diggs completes all assignments on time and listens to feedback provided by his teachers. He is known as a role model student. Diggs is a member of the Kids Like Me organization, a group that supports children with autism. Additionally, Diggs is a member of the Waves of Westlake swim team, plays flag football, and likes yoga. His career goal includes doing something to give back to the community, such as opening a business. Diggs credits his family for helping him be successful this school year.

Hudler is a fifth-grade student at T.C. Martin Elementary School. He was recognized by his school principal, Todd Wonderling, as an exemplary student for showing personal responsibility. This school year, Hudler has earned Principal’s Honor Roll each quarter. He excels in the classroom and participates regularly. His fifth-grade teacher refers to Hudler as a role model for his peers. He completes all classwork on time and demonstrates a positive attitude toward learning. Hudler helps his teachers and peers in class and arrives on time ready to learn. Hudler’s teachers say he is the type of student who can always be counted on to be on task. Outside of the classroom, Hudler is a member of the school’s Art Club, Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) and is part of a Ninja Warrior program.

Simms is a fourth-grade student at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School. She was chosen for recognition by Dr. Brown Principal Karen Lewis for being a “phenomenal student” in academic achievement. Simms has attended Dr. Brown since first grade. She demonstrates outstanding citizenship and kindness towards others. Simms excels in all academic areas and earns honor-roll grades each quarter. Her polite demeanor and desire to help anyone in need make her stand out among her peers. Outside of school, Simms likes to swim and play soccer. She is a member of her church’s Kiwanis Club. As a member of the club, Simms helps others with community service projects that teach children about self-empowerment and leadership.

Sutton is a senior at Henry E. Lackey High School. He was chosen for recognition in career readiness for his leadership of the school’s Air Force JROTC unit. He is the Cadet Captain of the unit and serves as operations commander. He oversees all aspects of the drill team, color guard, saber team, cyber patriot team, flag detail, and academic bowl team. As the lead training officer, Sutton always ensures proper drill and ceremony training for all cadets. He helped lead Lackey to a first-place finish in three out of four drill competitions. Sutton volunteers for other color guard services and was a key contributor to Lackey’s first flag folding and saber team ceremonies. He carries a 4.23 GPA and volunteers for community service projects. Sutton has earned several recognitions and awards for his leadership of the Lackey JROTC unit. He has enlisted in the U.S. Army and leaves in June for boot camp.

Thomas is an eighth-grade student at John Hanson Middle School. He was chosen for recognition by Hanson Principal Benjamin Kohlhorst for demonstrating personal responsibility. He is known among his teachers as a hard-working student who is eager to learn. At the start of the school year, Thomas struggled to adjust to the virtual classroom. With the support of his teachers, Thomas now asks for help when needed and is excelling with his academics. He was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll for the second quarter and works hard to earn As. Thomas is polite in class and shows his peers respect while learning. He completes all assigned work ahead of time. His teachers say he has grown from a quiet student with little interest in-class participation to a student who is always on task and eager to volunteer. Thomas will attend North Point High School in the fall to attend the welding program.

