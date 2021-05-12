LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Dugan as Manager for the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant.

Mr. Dugan has been serving as the Acting Manager for the past few months, and his talents in management and leadership have been evident.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Dugan in this important leadership position at the golf course. He will serve the community well,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director, Department of Recreation and Parks.

Randy Guy, Commissioner President, said, “We are pleased to have Patrick Dugan in this position permanently. His hard work and commitment to the golf course and restaurant have made a huge difference in the last few months.”

For information on Wicomico Shores Golf Course or the Riverview Restaurant, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golfcourse/.

