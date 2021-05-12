Leonardtown, Md. (May 11, 2021) – As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines. In celebration of Nurses Week, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser yesterday visited MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to serve a free cup of Dunkin’ coffee to all healthcare staff, as well as a donation of 400 $5 Dunkin’ gift cards ($2,000).

On Friday, May 14, the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will also visit the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital to serve a free cup of Dunkin’ coffee to the hospital’s healthcare staff.











Dunkin’ is continuing to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, vaccination sites, emergency sites, and first responders across the country, particularly in areas where the impact of COVID-19 has hit the hardest.

Through funding provided by Dunkin’, our franchisees, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, hundreds of thousands of complimentary cups of coffee, donuts, Keurig K-Cup® pods, and Dunkin’ gift cards have been delivered to hospitals and emergency sites nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...