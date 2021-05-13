Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: After a bad breakup, a good friend and her husband offered me a room in their home. They have two wonderful teenagers. Then the pandemic came, and we all became infected. What started out as a few months’ plan for me to get back on my feet has lasted 14 months.

I have offered to pay them some money, but they will accept only $200 to help with the groceries. My problem is I have noticed that the husband is not very happy with my presence. I told my friend I’m ready to start looking for my own apartment, but she insists that I stay just a little longer so that I will be really stable …

