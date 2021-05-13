Published by

Reuters

By Anna Irrera and Maria Caspani NEW YORK (Reuters) – After a doctor’s visit, three court appearances, five trips to the bank and having her name and address published in a newspaper, Billie Simmons finally got a debit card with her chosen name. As a transgender woman, that meant she didn’t run the risk of outing herself every time she used her card for routine expenses like buying groceries.

The legal process to change her name and her gender on identity documents took several weeks. Yet four years on, Simmons still receives her monthly credit report in an email addressed to her dead name. Sh…

