LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Electrical Examiners want to inform licensed electricians that new state legislation will affect local licensing. The link to the new legislation is here.

Effective July 1, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Board of Electrical Examiners are prohibited from issuing Master Electrician Licenses. Those persons that have a St. Mary’s County Master Electrician License may renew their license no later than June 30, 2021.

The St. Mary’s County Board of Electrical Examiners recommends that Master Electricians apply for a Maryland State license if they do not already have one. The State Board of Electricians website link is: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/license/elec/

For information on renewing a St. Mary’s County Master Electricians License, please visit here.

