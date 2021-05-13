The remarkable growth of gambling has enabled bettors to raise the bar for entertainment and tourism options significantly. The popularity of casinos as a legal form of entertainment has led to fearless gamblers engaging in this kind of risk.

Here are some of the top 5 famous casino gamblers known to be successful and dauntless gamblers.

Edward Thorp

Edward Thorp is a math professor, inventor, author, hedge fund manager, blackjack player, and a successful gambler. Thorp is a famous genius gambler who thinks and acts based on theories and techniques. He strategically plays his cards through his effective cheating methods.

Thorp wrote his first book about gambling, card counting, and mathematical strategies to win the house edge in blackjack, entitled Beat the Dealer. He won $11,000 after his first weekend of playing using his card counting strategy and changed his disguises to keep the casinos from backing him off and from recognizing his cheating card counting techniques, which has effectively worked.

As a man who has a detailed understanding of how mathematics and probability work and an author of various gambling hacks, Thorp really has an exciting and intriguing advantage on beating the house edge in blackjack and several other casino games. His cleverness and intellect are not only limited to popular card games in casinos, but he also mastered and succeeded at roulette, baccarat, and backgammon.

Thorp is a genius who effectively used his aptitude and wit to create valuable techniques for his benefit and success.

Billy Walters

Billy Walters is considered as one of the most successful professional sports better in the United States. He started betting when he was at the young age of 9 years old and continued his career up until he reached the age of 30.

Walters had a lucky win streak for almost 30 years. He was notably better in several brick-and-mortar casinos in Las Vegas to Monte Carlo. He dominated his records of wins every time for 30 years continually. He is not only good at sports betting as he’s also good in any type of casino game, including poker, blackjack, and roulette, from different casinos.

Billy Walters left his gambling career and invested his time and millions of dollars in stock trading. However, this lucky streak ended when this shift of lifestyle became disastrous. He was convicted of insider trading in 2017, which resulted in serving five years in prison and forced to pay a $10 million fine.

Doyle Brunson

Doyle Brunson, also known as Texas Dolly, is a legendary poker expert who won the World Series of Poker twice. He is also an author of several books about the game poker.

The Texas Doyle Brunson started off playing poker when he was a school principal before and would use his free time to play poker in his office. Brunson invested his money in a more legal poker game and advanced his career by winning ten events at the World Series of Poker.

Brunson is now a retired poker player living in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is one of the people who shaped poker through his published books about poker and through his wins in the gambling industry’s famous event, which is the World Series of Poker. His book, Super/System, is one of the most influential books that poker players use, which is still relevant today.

Chris Moneymaker

This gambler’s story was one of the truest rags to riches stories in gambling history when he started investing in an Online casino . Chris Moneymaker had to start money of $86 dollars and won at the 2003 World Series of Poker’s main event and pursued success and fame.

Winning at a cultural event like in a satellite tournament of online poker was the peak of his career. Moneymaker’s $86 turned into millions of dollars because of his hard work and a bit of luck for an amateur player like him. He played a $39 buy-in online poker tournament in PokerStars to pay off his debts.

Basically, a shot in the dark, but this shot was a winning shot straight into the World Series of Poker main event. Moneymaker started gaining attention as he won against several players all around the world while having never competed in any professional tournaments. Nonetheless, he won the competition by a brilliant bluff against Sam Farha and went home with $2.5 million in cash and the signature gold bracelet.

Phil Ivey

Phil Ivey, the poker player who’s won 10 World Series of Poker bracelets and claimed the title of being the best poker player and one of the top-earning gamblers in history. Ivey’s achievements also include appearing at nine World Poker Tour final tables.

He is now widely regarded as the world’s best all-around poker player. However, his interesting story became too interesting when he got involved in an edge-sorting scheme cheating in two casinos that refused to pay him his winning money. The case got ruled in favor of the casinos, indicating that Phil Ivey accounted for an edge-sorting scheme.

In Conclusion

These successful gamblers in the history of casinos have many intriguing stories to tell of how they became successful and famous gamblers. Gamblers do not blindly shoot their lucky shot into being successful, they strategize and use wits to become who they are as a gambler right now. Handling your winnings is also an essential part of being successful.

