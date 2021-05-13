Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels to East Coast states after throwing off a crippling cyberattack. The Colonial Pipeline Co, which can carry 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, resumed computer-controlled pumping after adding safety measures.

It will take several days for deliveries to fully recover and interruptions are possible, the company said. The shutdown caused gasoline shortages and emergency declarations from Virginia to Florida, led two refineries to curb prod…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...