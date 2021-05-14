Annapolis, MD- At a Friday, May 14, 2021 press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan(R) announced the end of the Maryland Mask Mandate. The Governor did not give a specific date but said the masks mandate was ending in “conjunction” with the other restrictions tomorrow. Governor Hogan announced on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, that the benchmark to end the mandate was 70% of Marylanders receiveing at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hogan said at the press conference that the reason for the change of the benchmark was the surprise announcement from the CDC regarding lifting the masks mandates. The only mask mandate that remains is for public transportation, health facilities and schools.

Local jurisdictions are allowed to keep the mandate. Southern Maryland counties have typically followed the state’s guidelines thus far throughout the pandemic. We will bring you the announcement from each of the counties as soon as they are released.

Maryland has been under the mask mandate since April 18, 2020.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, all other restrictions are set to expire for businesses and entertainment venues.

