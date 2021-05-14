Prince Frederick, MD- Although the role of the Economic Development Department is often misunderstood with everything happening behind the scenes, Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director of the Calvert County Economic Development Department stated that economic developers, local leaders, and partner organizations are working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Calvert County.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our Economic Development Department has been fully engaged with providing assistance to local business owners,” Robertson-Slagle said. “In addition to being available for continued one on one assistance, we’ve held webinars and workshops and partnered with the local Health Department and Calvert Library to conduct virtual town halls.”

Robertson-Slagle said they have conducted business confidence surveys, informational campaigns to promote consumer confidence and facilitated numerous COVID relief grant programs.

With some travel restrictions now lifting, Calvert County staff members have developed a “What’s Open Now?” section on the County’s tourism website, ChooseCalvert.com. The page is updated weekly.

“In addition, we want to mention another online resource that has become very popular with local residents, “CalvertToGo Map”, Robertson-Slagle said. “Many Calvert County restaurants, food trucks, wineries, breweries and local farm product produces are currently offering take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

“The Department of Economic Development continues to encourage local residents to support local businesses by making a conscious effort to order TO GO food and beverages to enjoy at home, because when local residents support local businesses, everybody wins.”

Breezy Point Market in Chesapeake Beach offers carry out as does Sweet Frog in Prince Frederick. Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Sassafras Farm in Huntingtown, The Tavern in St. Leonard, and EZ Thai Restaurant in Prince Frederick also offer carry-out options. Many more TO GO businesses are listed on the map via www.choosecalvert.com .

Currently, The Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center on Dowell Road in Lusby is open. Enjoy the walking path through the nature trail with your pet, excluding special events. The Calvert Barn Quilt Trail and Calvert Cliffs State Park are both currently open as is Lord Calvert bowling alley in Huntingtown.

On Tuesday, May 18 consumers can attend a virtual IT Professional job fair by visiting www.ecalvert.com . On the calendar for Wednesday, May 19 is ‘Developing your Marketing Plan and Developing your Business Plan’.

Aside from the Calvert County Public School System which employs the most in the county is Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and the Dominion Cove Point LNG which is fully operated by Berkshire Hathaway’s BHE. It is Maryland’s only nuclear power plant and the first nuclear power plant in the nation to gain relicensing. It’s one of the nation’s largest liquid natural gas import facilities.

On the ecalvert.com website, it states that Calvert County is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in meeting our nation’s energy demands and facilitating the development of new [natural] energy solutions.

The Economic Department keeps detailed records of its economic health including unemployment rates, commercial vacancy rates. If you’re interested in past records, contact the department at info@calvert.com or 410-535-4583.

