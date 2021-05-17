Calvert Library is phasing in more access. As of Saturday, May 22, the one-hour limitation on library use will be lifted. Building capacity limits will also be increased. Customers will still be asked to wear an appropriate mask over their nose and mouth and to maintain a social distance of 6’ from others and help their children do the same.

On June 1, all library locations will be extending their walk-in building hours to Monday through Thursday, 10am to 7pm, Friday 1-5pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm. Curbside services will continue to be offered during those times as well.

When asked what facilitated this increase in hours, Executive Director Carrie Willson said, “We are now at the stage where most of our staff have been vaccinated, and we will be able to work confidently together without risking quarantining a large segment of our staff if someone becomes ill.” She added, “We know morning library visits have been missed, particularly by some of our oldest and youngest customers. We are all very much looking forward to the return of those who couldn’t come because of an afternoon nap time.”

The Maryland Department of Health has advised that quarantining library materials be ended as of June 1. This will speed up the pace of getting new titles into borrowers’ hands.

Vaccination rates in Calvert County continue to lag behind other areas of the state, thus the risk of transmission is higher, particularly among the vulnerable populations the library serves. Library leadership stays in close touch with the local Health Department about county numbers and recommendations. If the local pace of vaccinations continues and Calvert County reaches the state level of vaccinations, the library will be able to open meeting rooms. The library currently hopes to make them available for reservations beginning in July. Small tutoring rooms and study rooms have been available for reservation since September, 2020.

Board of Library Trustees President Jeffrey Lewis said, “We are pleased to be able to phase in expanded access over the next several weeks. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to follow our requests for masking and social distancing so that we can stay accessible to all. We hope that our local vaccination rates continue to rise so we can confidently increase access.” Executive Director Willson added, “If you know people who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated, have them join us and physician Michelle Folsom Elder for an online lunch conversation on Thursday, May 27 where you can bring your questions and concerns about the vaccine.”

Registration for this conversation is required to receive the Zoom link to participate live. It will also be streamed to Calvert Library’s YouTube page. Call Calvert Library at 410-535-0291 or visit calvertlibrary.info for more information.

For the health and safety of others, if you are exhibiting symptoms of a contagious disease, especially coronavirus, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. More information about coronavirus is available in the Research & Learn section of the library website.

Call 410-535-0291 or email getanswers@calvertlibrary.info with any reference questions you may have.

