Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: We get our children and grandchildren together twice a year. Our oldest daughter is divorced and, unfortunately, has a significant other the rest of our family cannot stand. He’s an arrogant, competitive know-it-all. We have been around him only twice — the last two times the family got together.

The second time was a disaster for the rest of us. Should we tell her we don’t want to invite him this year, and how do we say it? Or should we not tell her? —

TENTATIVE IN FLORIDA DEAR TENTATIVE: Talk to your daughter about this. When you do, have handy a list of the ways he offended you…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...