ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 14, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding taxpayers that Monday, May 17, is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filing deadline for the 2020 tax year for federal individual income tax returns. Maryland tax filers, however, have until July 15 to submit their individual state tax returns; the three-month extension is the most generous tax filing and payment extension of any state in the nation.

The state extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns. No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by the new deadline.

“While the one-month federal extension certainly helps ease the burden on taxpayers, I believe it was important to give hardworking Marylanders a greater cushion as we know many are still feeling the impacts of the global pandemic,” said Comptroller Franchot. “These extra three months also help our agency respond to new state and federal laws that require extensive changes to 2020 tax forms and software programs. Additional updates will be made as quickly as possible once Governor Hogan signs relevant tax laws passed by the General Assembly this year.”

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 federal deadline can request a further extension until October 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Filing Form 4868 does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due. Taxpayers should pay their federal income tax due by May 17, 2021, to avoid interest and penalties.

Comptroller Franchot’s office has processed nearly 2.4 million state returns this tax season with more than $1.6 billion in refunds issued to more than 1.6 million taxpayers, with refunds averaging $1,000.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Taxpayers can also schedule virtual appointments with agency personnel at any of our branch offices by going to www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on the “Locations” tab.

Like this: Like Loading...