ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s successful $10 million Small Business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program.

Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. New applicants can access the application portal here.



“This one relief program has already helped hundreds of businesses keep their operations going as we make our way out of the pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “By extending the deadline for applications, we are giving even more businesses a chance to take part in this initiative. We are so proud of all of our small businesses and how they have consistently stepped up throughout the pandemic.”

The grant offers working capital to assist certain Maryland small businesses with disrupted operations due to COVID-19. Grant assistance is intended to provide interim relief, complementing actions with its bank, business interruption insurance, and financial partners.

Applications are ranked and reviewed on several factors, including funding available throughout the state’s 24 jurisdictions. Businesses that primarily sell goods or offer services that require the collection of sales and use tax are not eligible for this program. Businesses must also have at least one W2 employee and must have an active account with the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance. Read more about the requirements.

For any issues or questions, email covid-19.application@maryland.gov.

