On May 9 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Port Tobacco Road in La Plata.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of La Plata, was traveling on Port Tobacco Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double-yellow lines, and struck a tree.

The driver was flown to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening. On May 13, the victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.

