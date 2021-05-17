UPDATE via CCSO @ 9:00 p.m.: A short time ago officers made entry into the house and the subject was located. He was deceased. Our two injured officers are in stable condition. Our thoughts continue to be with our officers and the family involved in this situation. We will have more tomorrow.

UPDATE VIA CCSO- We are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. The situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can.

Waldorf, MD- A shooting has been reported on the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf, MD.

Initial reports state two officers have been shot, with one having a gunshot wound to the arm and the other having one to the leg.

There are reports that the suspect has also been shot. There is no information at this time on how this incident started. Reports from the scanner state the suspect has barricaded himself in the house.

MEDEVACS are en route. At this time details are only initial reports and can change. This is an active incident and we will update when more variable information is obtained.

This is a developing story…

