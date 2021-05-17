Published by

Reuters

By Lawrence Hurley WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, taking up Mississippi’s bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

By hearing the case in their next term, which starts in October and ends in June 2022, the justices will look at whether to overturn a central part of the landmark ruling, a longstanding goal of religious conservatives. The eventual ruling by the conservative-majority court, expected next year, could allow state…

