LA PLATA, Md. – May 14, 2021 – University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center donated approximately 100 boxed lunches to the vaccinators and staff at the state’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The donated lunches were in recognition of National Hospital Week and in support of the team of Maryland National Guard members and vaccinators who have been working tirelessly to vaccinate area residents against COVID-19. Purchased from Apple Spice Junction in La Plata, the lunches included a wrap or sandwich, potato chips, and a cookie.
The Waldorf site now offers walk-in service for vaccinations – no appointment is needed. To schedule a vaccination, or for locations and hours of operation of mass vaccination sites, visit https://massvax.maryland.gov/.
Now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family, and your friends from catching COVID-19.