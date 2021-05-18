Jenny Rachic, RN Case Manager

Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce a new initiative for supporting our patients and families as well as our community. Jenny Rachic, one of our PRN RN Case Managers, has developed a Caregiver Training Program as her doctoral practicum project.

We are so grateful to have been chosen for this opportunity, and we are so proud of the results of the effort. We are also excited to announce that Jenny was chosen as the Calvert County Public Schools Teacher of the Year! We are so proud of her accomplishment and are fortunate to have her as part of our Calvert Hospice team.

The Caregiver Training Program consists of four parts: a caregiver training manual with important information related to caring for a loved one with a serious illness, three caregiving videos that offer detailed instructions and helpful tips, a one-on-one training session with a nurse for our hospice families so that they can feel confident in their caregiving abilities, and a follow-up call from a nurse to address any questions.

While the one-on-one session and follow-up calls are only available for hospice patients and their family members, we have made the caregiver manual and caregiving videos accessible on our website so that anyone who is caring for someone with a serious illness can benefit from some additional support. We hope that this will be a useful resource to those in our community who need it the most.

Visit https://calverthospice.org/caregiver-training to learn more and view the training materials.

