Meet Punkin who’s currently in a foster home of Pets In Need In So. Maryland and ready to find her forever family.

Punkin is an energetic, 2 years old, female pitty mix, fully vetted, micro-chipped, and currently on Heartgard and Flea & Tick monthly preventives.

Punkin completed two-week Board & Train professional training at Happy Active Dogs, LLC where she learned basic obedience. She very treat motivated and knows basic commands. She enjoys snuggling, ear rubs, and pats on her belly. In return, she will give you endless kisses.

She also enjoys nature walks and chasing toys in the play-yard.

However, she is a dominant girl so no other female dogs in her new home. She would do well with submissive male canine with slow introduction, which I highly recommend to ALL new pets entering a home environment.









A few things about Punkin:

Fully vetted (spayed, rabies, UTD on vaccines, dewormed, micro-chipped and currently on monthly Heartgard and Flea & Tick preventives).

(spayed, rabies, UTD on vaccines, dewormed, micro-chipped and currently on monthly Heartgard and Flea & Tick preventives). House-broken – yes

yes Crate-Trained – yes

yes Walks well on leash – yes

yes Other dogs – must be the only female dog in the home

must be the only female dog in the home Fenced yard – yes, no electric fencing

yes, no electric fencing Children – does well with

For more information, please email us at: PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

Like this: Like Loading...