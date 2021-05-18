ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced two major milestones in the state of Maryland’s fight against COVID-19:

The state’s seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 2.23%—the lowest level on record dating back to the beginning of the pandemic.

Two-thirds of Maryland adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Each and every one of these milestones is a credit to Marylanders, especially those who have stepped up to get the vaccine,” said Governor Hogan. “Together, we can make sure no arm is left behind, and finally bring this pandemic to an end.”

In addition, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland dropped below 600—to 596—and are down more than half over the last month.

The state’s rate of cases per 100K fell to 6.21—the lowest level since July 1, 2020—and is down 73.6% since mid-April.

Overall, Maryland is reporting 5,603,345 vaccinations. At 66.6%, the state is outpacing the national rate of 59.8% for vaccinating adults, and is well on track to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating at least 70% of adults by Independence Day. Additionally, 87% of Maryland seniors have received a vaccine.

