LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

For their first agenda item, the Commissioners convened as the Board of Health to hear a report from County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. The biweekly COVID update included information on testing locations, updated vaccine details and details on the digital vaccine card.

The Commissioners then held a Public Hearing to receive comment on a Proposed Ordinance to allow private piers in waterfront subdivisions platted before Dec. 31, 1994, that have a community pier.

Following the hearing, the Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of National Safe Boating Week, National Emergency Medical Services Week and National Public Works Week.

A scholarship for $1350 was presented to the College of Southern Maryland for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund. The Commission for Women provided the monies for the scholarship from the Women’s History Month Virtual Symposium proceeds.

A virtual groundbreaking ceremony was presented to recognize the St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter project underway in California. The multimillion-dollar Commissioner-funded project will provide a shelter and care site for animals in the county. The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.

Several St. Mary’s County Government employees were recognized for 25, 30 and 35 or more years of continuous service.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for a Proposed Amendment to the Official Zoning Maps of St. Mary’s County to delete the existing 1000-foot Critical Area Boundary line and replace it with the new Critical Area Boundary Line from the Statewide Base Map.

The Commissioners approved a resolution to waive landfill fees for the 31st Annual Christmas in April Neighbors Helping Neighbors event taking place Saturday, May 22. In support of the event, fees will be waived between May 15 and June 5.

The Department of Economic Development presented a request for the Commissioners to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) and Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC) to operate in TechPort. The MOU supports the plans for technology and innovation taking place at TechPort. The request was approved.

A $50,000 grant award was approved by the Commissioners to fund the Department of Aging & Human Services program, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). RSVP of St. Mary’s County engages seniors 55 years and above in meaningful and rewarding volunteer assignments with county agencies and nonprofits.

Budget amendments to realign funds from personal service savings and snow removal cost savings were approved by the Commissioners for $1,097,000.

The County Attorney requested an amendment the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance and approval for a property acquisition for FDR Boulevard. The Commissioners approved both requests.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. to provide final direction to St. Mary’s County Government for the FY2022 Budget.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

