On May 18, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Great Mills to attempt service of an outstanding warrant.

The male suspect, age 22 of Great Mills, was armed with several edged weapons and refused to exit the residence, and barricaded himself in a rear bedroom. A barricade was declared, and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) and the Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene.

Due to the proximity of a nearby school, St. Mary’s County Public Schools were notified and apprised of the situation.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to deputies on the scene and was taken into custody.

At this time the name is not being released, nor a photo.

