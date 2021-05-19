[McLean, VA] May 18, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter invites the community to an evening of fun, creativity, and engagement in the fight to end Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

The virtual Sip & Paint event, hosted by Wine & Design Alexandria, will offer participants the opportunity to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as they paint their flowers in purple – the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Growing evidence indicates that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits, including social engagement, healthy diet and exercise, and creative and educational activities,” said Stefanie McHugh, Director of Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Wine & Design Alexandria on this fun evening that touches on those lifestyle habits as we gather, create and share more about our plans to move forward this fall with Walk.”

Community members may sign up for the virtual Sip & Paint event via this link . Supplies needed are listed below and can be purchased via the Chapter’s Amazon shopping list :

Canvas (10×20 recommended)

Acrylic paints (1 oz. or more of red, yellow, blue, black and white)

Brushes (at least one small and one large to medium-sized)

Cup of water

Paper towels

Paper plates

Apron or other protective garb

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The National Capital Area Chapter will host seven Walks this fall:

September 18: Solomons, MD

September 25: Oxon Hill, MD (National Harbor)

October 2: Waldorf, MD

October 9: Washington, DC

October 16: Manassas, VA

October 24: Reston, VA

November 6: Winchester, VA

For more information on the virtual Sip & Paint event or Walk to End Alzheimer’s, contact Stefanie McHugh at smchugh@alz.org or 703.766.9009, or visit alz.org/ncawalks .

