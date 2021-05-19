In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has updated outdoor mask requirements.

While social distancing is still required, the wearing of masks will be optional for students, staff, and visitors attending a CCPS outdoor event, including but not limited to graduations, athletic contests, fine arts performances, and end-of-year recognitions.

In addition, the number of spectators per player for athletic events has increased from four to six for home games and from two to six for away games played against other CCPS schools.

Masks must still be worn in school buildings, as Governor Hogan’s Executive Order issued on May 14 declares that masks will still be required on public transportation, in schools, and in child- and health-care settings.

