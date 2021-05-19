NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – After a historic 2021 season, five members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team have been named All-Region honorees by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Junior defender, Stephanie Heffron , and senior goalkeeper, Aimee Uibel were selected to the First Team of the Chesapeake Region. The class of 2022 was well represented in the Second Team honorees including midfielder, Jayne Barkman , defender, Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick , and attacker, Lucy Gussio .

Heffron leads the team in ground balls and draw controls while finishing second in caused turnovers. The junior defender snagged 43 ground balls, tallied 53 draw controls, and caused 18 turnovers for the Seahawks this season. Heffron’s season highs in defensive statistics consist of five ground balls against four opponents, four caused turnovers against Christopher Newport University, and nine draw controls against Randolph-Macon College. Against Southern Virginia, Heffron reached her 100th career ground ball milestone.

Senior goalkeeper, Uibel, reached her 200 career saves milestone this season after being the starting goalie for her junior and senior year. Uibel tallied the most saves against the University of Mary Washington with 13 total. At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Uibel recorded a 50.4% save percentage.

Junior attacker, Gussio was named to the Second Team All-Region after leading the Seahawks in goals (32), assists (16), and points (48). Gussio reached her 100th career points milestone this season after playing Coast-to-Coast Conference foe, University of Mary Washington. Against Meredith College, Gussio scored five goals, tallied three assists, and totaled eight points for the Seahawks.

Fitz-Patrick, a junior defender for the Seahawks led the team with 22 caused turnovers and was second on the roster for ground balls with 28 total. Against the University of Mary Washington, Fitz-Patrick contributed six caused turnovers and four ground balls.

Junior midfielder, Barkman was an offensive and defensive asset for the Seahawks this season. Barkman tallied 18 goals this season, which was good for third on the team, and fell second on the roster with draw controls, snagging 34 total. Barkman also snagged ten ground balls, four caused turnovers, and 21 points total in the 2021 season.

With the tremendous help of these All-Region honorees, the Seahawks concluded the season with a 7-5 record and finished in the Semifinals of the Coast-to-Coast Conference tournament after falling to No. 4 Salisbury University. The last time the Seahawks came close to having this many All-Region honorees, was in 2009 when four Seahawks earned IWLCA All-Region honors.

