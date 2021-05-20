Remi is a handsome 11-year-old, senior beagle boy ISO his forever home.The first thing everyone notices about Remi is his happy, friendly personality. He loves being around people and other dogs.

Remi is a typical beagle when it comes to his love of sniffing and exploring.On these nice days, Remi has enjoyed leisurely strolls about the backyard with his foster brother. He would love to have a canine companion and a fenced yard in his forever home.





Remi is a sweet gentle senior who enjoys a slower pace with leisurely strolls, tasty treats and curling up for an afternoon nap.

Remi has finished with his vetting and is ready to find his forever home.You can see and read more about Remi and other beagles ISO their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

If you are interested in adopting Remi or another senior beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...