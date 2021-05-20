LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ three Senior Activity Centers are collecting unserviceable American flags in preparation for the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Center in Leonardtown.
U.S. Flag code requires old, tattered, or worn-out flags to be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Therefore, American Legion Post 221 will conduct the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags during the Flag Day event.
Deliver old flags for retirement to any Senior Activity Center by 4 p.m. June 11:
Garvey Senior Activity Center
23630 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellors Run Road
Great Mills
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road
Charlotte Hall
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging.