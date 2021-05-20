LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ three Senior Activity Centers are collecting unserviceable American flags in preparation for the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Center in Leonardtown.

U.S. Flag code requires old, tattered, or worn-out flags to be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Therefore, American Legion Post 221 will conduct the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags during the Flag Day event.

Deliver old flags for retirement to any Senior Activity Center by 4 p.m. June 11:

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellors Run Road

Great Mills

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging.

