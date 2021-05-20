ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team has six athletes who earned Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference All-Conference honors for their efforts in the 2021 season.

Junior, Riley Woolston , and sophomore Samuel Leaman were named to the MARC All-Conference team. This is the second time Woolston has earned this honor. First-year Houston Howell earned MARC Novice All-Conference honors.

“Riley has shown consistent improvement throughout his time at St. Mary’s, and this fall really threw himself into learning everything he could in small boats to make the men’s varsity 8 move the best it could. Meanwhile, Sam threw himself into training this past year, helping set an example for the whole team with his work ethic. Among the novices, Houston stood out for how well he was able to harness his existing athletic ability into a new sport, and has made an immediate impact on our team,” Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher said.

The MARC released Academic All-Conference honors as well, which five Seahawks earned. For a third year, Graham Bos earned the honor, for a second year Henry Mornin, Christian Oliverio , and Riley Woolston have been added to the MARC Academic All-Conference team. Samuel Leaman is a first-time honoree of the MARC Academic All-Conference award.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Lindgren-Streicher said, “Students and professors alike had to adjust to new modes of learning and teaching this year, but all of these student-athletes stayed committed to their academic performance. It was a hard year to stay on track, and I’m proud of how well this group did that.”

