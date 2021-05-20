ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland rowing team has 11 rowers being honored with Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference All-Conference honors.

Senior Elena League , and junior Emily Frieman earned MARC All-Conference honors, while first-year Raina Crew was named to the MARC Novice All-Conference team. These Seahawks are first-time honorees of this accolade.

“In a year filled with uncertainty, both Elena and Emily contributed to our top-end speed, and showed an impressive commitment to their training and overall improvement throughout the year to earn the All-Conference honors. Raina stepped up as a coxswain and leader to our 2V8 crew, dedicating herself to learning throughout the spring season, and was key in bringing together a boat without a lot of racing experience,” said Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher .

League and Frieman are alongside eight other Seahawks who have been named MARC Academic All-Conference team members. This is the third year League has earned this honor and Frieman’s second. Seahawks earning this honor for a second year are Erin Lanham , Emma McNesby , Colette Nortman , and Lilian Stein. First-time MARC Academic All-Conference members include Anika Drilling, Nicolette Iacona , Sydney West , and Kenzie Zamora .

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Lindgren-Streicher says, “With all the ups and downs of hybrid learning, the team stayed dedicated to their academic achievement, which shows in the number student-athletes receiving Academic All-Conference honors this spring. We also appreciate the support and dedication of all of their professors this past year, who were equally committed to making sure they were set up for success.”

