Interview videos, as well as surveys, for the three Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent of Schools finalists are posted on the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/superintendent-finalists.

Community members are encouraged to watch the interview for each finalist and then complete a survey about the candidate. The Board is interested in hearing from the community about the finalists. Deadline to complete finalist surveys is 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 25.

The Board of Education of Charles County narrowed its search to three finalists from 17 applicants for the position. The selected finalist will replace Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill, Ed.D., who will retire from CCPS at the end of the school year.

The three finalists are Jeffrey O. Holmes, Ed.D., chief of elementary schools for District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS); Mr. Marvin L. Jones, executive director of schools for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS); and Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., an education consultant working to support school systems to improve learning opportunities.

According to the Board’s timetable for the superintendent search, June 8 is the estimated date to announce the new superintendent.

