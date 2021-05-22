(Waldorf, MD, May 21, 2021)The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday afternoon that they are increasing the capacity at Regency Furniture Stadium to 100% and are lifting mask mandates for fully vaccinated fans.

The policy change is in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s new guidelines and was exactly what the Atlantic League hoped for when they decided to push back the start date of their 2021 Championship Season.

“We weren’t going to make this move until we had the data to ensure our fans’ safety. With vaccination rates soaring, particularly in Maryland, and the CDC’s newest guidelines, it’s finally time to open our stadium up to 100% capacity,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

Effective immediately, the number of available tickets for each game will reflect the new capacity increase. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the stadium, and fans that haven’t been fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine are still required to wear face coverings at all times.

