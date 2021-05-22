Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: I have been married more than 25 years and have kids. I’m also gay. I always have been, but when I was a teenager, it wasn’t acceptable and I always believed I would just outgrow it, or learn to live with it. Then came the computer era and the internet — things I never dreamed of while growing up. T

hey changed my life, yet I’m still closeted. I have had two gay relationships. Both lasted less than a year. I feel like my whole life has been a lie, and I pretty much screwed up my wife because of it. I did provide her with all the creature comforts financially, and gave her two beauti…

