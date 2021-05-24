Frank Smith, Foundation Board Member and chair of the Golf Committee addressed the participants at the 32nd Annual Benefit Golf Classic while sharing how important women’s health is to him as a husband and father.

Prince Frederick, MD- The CalvertHealth Foundation held its 32nd annual Benefit Golf Classic presented by L2 Construction Management Corporation at The Cannon Club in Lothian on May 3. More than 150 people including sponsors, golfers, and supporters helped make this the most successful golf classic in its history. All the proceeds from this year’s event will support the expansion of women’s health services at CalvertHealth.

There continues to be a growing need for expanded women’s health services in our community, as demonstrated by the most recent Calvert County Community Health Needs Assessment. From higher rates of breast and cervical cancer to specific needs around nutrition and exercise, the need for comprehensive and conveniently accessible women’s health care is more important than ever. CalvertHealth will expand the coordination of women’s health services at CalvertHealth Medical Center including weight management support, breast health and obstetrics and gynecology backed by expert clinicians and the latest technology.

Reflecting on the success of the day, former Foundation Board Trustee, tournament committee member and Sip and Swing Sponsor Mickie Frazer shared, “I have certainly been a huge recipient of women’s healthcare at CalvertHealth in the past few months and could not have asked for any better care. I am willing to do what I can to ensure other women receive the care they need.”

In lieu of a shot gun start, CalvertHealth President & CEO Dean Teague got the tournament underway with a cannon start.

CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague expressed his gratitude to the golfers, sponsors and employees who make it all possible.

“Our vision at CalvertHealth is to make a difference in every life we touch. I want to thank everyone for participating in this important event as we come together to raise funds to support women’s healthcare in our community.” Foundation Board Trustee and Golf Committee Chairman Frank Smith from Idea Solutions went on to add, “By taking care of the women in our community – the wives, mothers and countless others who care for so many of us – we are realizing CalvertHealth’s vision of making a difference in every life we touch tenfold.”

Since the inaugural Golf Benefit Classic in 1990, the event has raised more than $1.7 million to fund patient care equipment and vital hospital services at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

In total, 140 golfers took to the green making up three flights. The winner of the first flight was Kent Island Mechanical. Crothall Healthcare team took top prize on the second flight and the team from Waldorf Dodge won the third flight.

The winning team of the first flight, representing Kent Island Mechanical. Pictured from left to right: Gavin Watson, Kyle Benjamin, Steve Weiss and Will Koch

The winning team of the second flight representing Crothall Healthcare. Pictured from left to right: Peter McCaffrey, Heath Jenkins, Tony Morrocco and Brad Mason.

The winning team of the third flight representing Waldorf Dodge. Pictured from left to right: Mike Council, Russ Deutschmann, Wes Elliott and Steve Caprio.

Other top winners included Bryan Harrington who won Closest to the Pin—Men, Mickie Frazer who won Closest to the Pin—Women, Austin Fowler winner of the Longest Drive—Men and Nickie Zancan winner of the Longest Drive—Women.

Teague extended special thanks to sponsors L2 Construction Management Corporation; All American Ambulance and Transport; American Radiology Services; Leach Wallace Associates, Inc. Member of WSP; M&T Bank; MedStar Georgetown University Hospital; North American Partners in Anesthesia; Sheppard Pratt; Adfinitas Health; Asbury Solomons; CoreLife; Crothall Healthcare; Empire Graphics, Signs & Lighting; Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.; Plan B Technologies, Inc., a CDI Company; The Concord Advisory Group; TSI Corporations; Wilmot Sanz Architects

Like this: Like Loading...