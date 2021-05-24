Charles County Government, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, is offering a 2022 Outreach and Restoration Grant Program. This grant program encourages residents to restore local green spaces, waterways, and natural resources through community engagement activities, and on-the-ground restoration projects that increase knowledge, change behavior, and accelerate stewardship of natural resources. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.

This program is to have residents get involved in restoring natural resources that improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers. Non-profit organizations, community and homeowner associations, businesses, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

Charles County is looking for projects that include:

Educating commercial businesses about dumpster maintenance and best practices

Design and installation of stormwater best management practices

Tree plantings, rain gardens, meadow plantings, floodplain restoration

Educating residents about the negative impacts of litter and engaging residents in litter prevention and clean-ups

Applicants can request funds from one of the following tracks:

Track 1: Outreach/Knowledge Building Projects; up to $30,000

Track 2: Behavior Change Projects; up to $50,000

Track 3: Restoration Projects; up to $50,000

Track 4: Outreach and Restoration Projects; up to $75,000

The Chesapeake Bay Trust will hold a grant webinar on Thursday, June 3, at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/OR-Webinar or contact Nguyen Le at nle@cbtrust.org or 410-974-2941, ext. 110.

To view the Request for Proposals or to apply, visit https://cbtrust.org/grants/outreach-and-restoration/. Residents with special needs, contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

