LA PLATA, MD. (May 24, 2021) –– UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered May 14 to celebrate Amber Fowler for earning Healogics’ 2020 Mary Cook Nurse of the Year Award.

Fowler, RN, MSN, WOCN, the director of Healogics’ Center for Wound Healing at Charles Regional, was nominated for her commitment to her patients and her leadership during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including volunteering to work additional hours on weekends and evenings to support Charles Regional’s nursing staff.

Center for Wound Healing Director Amber Fowler, RN, center, poses with Healogic’s Lisa Nelson, left, and general surgeon Suryakant J. Patel, MD, right, after receiving Healogic’s Mary Cook Nurse of the Year award Friday, May 14, at UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

“She is committed to ensuring all patients have access to equitable, quality health care to ensure the best outcome and quality of life,” Healogics’ Alicia Nelson, clinical director of operations, said in her nominating letter. “Every year Amber demonstrates the values of a Mary Cook Award nominee.”

“Amber exemplifies the qualities of compassion and dedication to her patients that make a great nurse,” said Dana Levy, chief nursing officer at Charles Regional. “We are proud to have her on the staff of our award-winning wound healing center.”

The Mary Cook Award is a prestigious honor given by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, which operates the Center for Wound Healing at Charles Regional. Mary Cook, RN, was a Healogics employee and wound-care pioneer who passed away in 2010. The Mary Cook Nurse of the Year Award is given annually to a dedicated, skilled, and compassionate nurse or manager whose commitment to patients and improvement in wound care is at the forefront of everything they do. There were 35 nominations nationally for the 2020 award.

The Charles Regional Center for Wound Healing also received a Center of Distinction Award for 2020 from Healogics.

