Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Ramzi Alami, MD, FACS, FASMBS to its surgical group. Dr. Alami is a leading authority in weight loss surgery, including sleeve gastrectomy, laparoscopic and open gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric banding, having performed more than 2000 operations. He also performs complex revisional surgery.

“Being a surgeon came naturally to me. The unique thing about bariatrics is that it allows you to follow patients long-term and when you see the result you’ve had on peoples’ lives, the difference you’ve helped make – it is incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Alami.

Dr. Alami’s career spans two continents and he has specialized and worked in the US over 14 years, seeing patients with a wide array of weight-related problems, including, morbid obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and related diseases. As such, Dr. Alami has also mentored and taught other surgeons in the field. Although his main focus is on weight loss surgery, Dr. Alami also covers surgeries of the digestive system, such as ulcers, hernias, gall bladder, stomach and colon cancers, appendicitis, diverticulitis and others. He performs most of his operations using minimally invasive techniques including laparoscopic surgery, single incision laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery.

Dr. Alami completed his fellowship in Advanced Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at Stanford University, where he also served as an instructor in surgery. Additionally, he is certified by the American Board of Surgery, he is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He is also an active member of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and the Society for American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery.

Dr. Alami joins Dr. Ervind Bhogte in Suite 210 of the Calvert Medical Office Building in Prince Frederick as well as surgeons Dr. Tsangaris, Dr. Ehrmantraut and Dr. Wuamett in practice.

To schedule an appointment, call 410.414.9017.

