The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event on Saturday, June 26 in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata). Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. To register, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Advance registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, June 21.

Rain Barrel Workshop

Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.

Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit.

For more information, contact Jackie Takacs at jtakacs@umd.edu or 240-393-6508.

Composting Workshop

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN® or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn Baligush at kbaligus@umd.edu or 301-539-3047.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

