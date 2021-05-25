PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River reopened its base commissary beginning May 26, 2021 following a five-day closure for pest control measures.

“Health protection and safety is paramount to our mission,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “We appreciate the proactive efforts of our Commissary staff, NAS Pax River Public Works, and our partners at the Fort Belvoir Public Health Activity to tackle this problem.”

The commissary had closed May 20 after an inspection revealed evidence of a rodents. The Pax River commissary was immediately closed following the inspection so staff could address the issues by performing intensive trap laying, baiting, replacement, and monitoring and reopen as quickly as possible. The commissary has also taken steps to ensure a more effective integrated pest management system is implemented moving forward.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our shoppers and store associates, but our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and workers so this was something that needed to be done promptly and correctly, and that’s what we did,” said Emmanuel De Leon, NAS Patuxent River commissary officer. “It’s great to be back to providing the level of service our customers expect.”

While there are no indications that any food is at risk, if commissary patrons choose to return products for a refund, they may do so.

