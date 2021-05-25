Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2020. It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls – Olivia, Emma, and Ava – and boys – Liam, Noah, and Oliver – remaining the same for the second year in a row.

In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

For all of the top baby names of 2020, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.

Additional Baby Names Information:

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest rising boys and girls names in 2020:

Boys Girls 1. Zyair 1. Avayah 2. Jaxtyn 2. Denisse 3. Jakobe 3. Jianna 4. Kylo 4. Capri 5. Aziel 5. Rosalia

